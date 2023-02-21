Did William, Kate send any message to Harry, Meghan with their Baftas PDA?

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their show stopping appearance at 2023 Baftas, claimed expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were said to be sending a clear message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding a comment Harry made in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Harry said in the show that there is a "temptation or urge" for royal men to "marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

Body language expert Judi James suggested that the headline making red-carpet walk of William and Kate was the couple’s way of telling the world that the mother-of-three “should not be fitted into any mould.”

"Kate and William do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order,” the expert told The Sun.

"They used more eye contact than usual and their touch rituals had increased to create a suggestion of flirting,” she added.

"William and Kate's tactile, playful behaviours could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who 'fit into the mould'.

"This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mould, with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband,” claimed James.