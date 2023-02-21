Joseph Fiennes to star as England soccer manager Gareth Southgate in new play

Actor Joseph Fiennes, particularly known for his roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Shakespeare in Love as well as period pieces has been cast as England soccer manager in a new play written by James Graham.



According to Graham, Dear England follows the "gentle revolution" in the English team's culture under Southgate. The play is inspired by Southgate's journey; from his infamous penalty miss for England in 1996 to his current role as coach.



"I think what has happened to the men's England football team over the past six years has been quietly extraordinary," the award-winning writer told BBC News.

The play will open at London’s National Olivier Theatre in June.

“It’s time to change the game,” reads the logline. “The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?”

National Theatre Rufus Norris said: “I am delighted to be welcoming James Graham back to the National Theatre this summer with his new play. ‘Dear England’ is a captivating examination into the complex psychology of the much loved “beautiful game.”