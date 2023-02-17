Top artificial intelligence trends in 2023

An Artificial Intelligence illustration on the wall.— Pexels

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been rapidly evolving in recent years, and it's expected to continue to do so in 2023. From new advancements in natural language processing to the growing use of AI in businesses, here are the top AI trends to watch for in 2023:

Advancements in Natural Language Processing

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of AI that deals with the interactions between humans and computers using natural language, according to Tech Target. In 2023, we can expect to see significant advancements in NLP, particularly in the areas of sentiment analysis and chatbots.

Sentiment analysis is the process of identifying and extracting opinions and emotions from text and it's becoming increasingly important for businesses to understand how customers feel about their products and services. Chatbots, on the other hand, are computer programmes that can simulate conversation with human users, and they are becoming increasingly popular for customer service and support.

Increased use of AI in healthcare

AI has already made significant strides in healthcare and in 2023, we can expect to see even more widespread use of AI in the industry. One of the most promising areas for AI in healthcare is in the analysis of medical images such as X-rays and CT scans, CNET reported. AI algorithms can analyse these images and help doctors diagnose diseases and conditions with greater accuracy.

AI can help with drug discovery, patient monitoring, and personalised treatment plans, the outlet said.

Expansion of AI in business

AI is becoming increasingly important in the business world. We can expect to see more widespread use of AI in a variety of industries. For example, AI can help businesses automate repetitive tasks, such as data entry and invoicing, freeing up employees to focus on more complex tasks.

AI can help businesses analyse data to identify trends and patterns, which can inform decision-making and strategy.

Continued growth of edge computing

Edge computing is the practice of processing data at the "edge" of the network, closer to where the data is generated, rather than in a central data centre. This approach has become increasingly popular in recent years, and in 2023, we can expect to see the continued growth of edge computing in conjunction with AI. By processing data closer to the source, AI algorithms can operate more quickly and efficiently, without relying on a centralised data centre.

Increased focus on ethical AI

As AI becomes more pervasive, there is a growing focus on the ethical implications of the technology. In 2023, we can expect to see increased attention on ethical AI, particularly in areas such as privacy, bias, and accountability, a report by The Verge said. AI algorithms are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if that data is biased or incomplete, it can lead to biased or incomplete results.

There are concerns about the potential for AI to be used for nefarious purposes, such as deepfake videos and cyber attacks.