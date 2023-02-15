Madonna to reportedly sign deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing amid criticism

Madonna may team up with online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing post receiving criticism over her bizarre social media content.

The Material Girl hitmaker would be signing the deal in an effort to refresh her image and appeal to a wider audience that mostly consists of younger people.

An insider told The Sun, “It’s early days but there have been some discussions about Madonna joining up with PLT, maybe for her own range or to front a campaign.”

“It would probably be a huge commercial success, its clothes sell by the bucket-load to young women, and it might well help her appeal to a new generation.

“But Madonna is a long way away from Molly-Mae . . . or at least she should be,” the insider added.

The outlet further talked to the representative of the fashion giant, who said, “I’m afraid we aren’t able to comment on this at present.”

This comes after the Queen of Pop talked to Vanity Fair about how hard and “exhausting” it is to be a mom to six kids.

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the popstar said. “It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.”

“No one gives you a manual,” she added. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

Madonna to Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda Ciccone, 17; Mercy James Ciccone, 16; and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

“Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” the singer continued. “Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.”