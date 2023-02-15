Priscilla Presley slams claims she gave away Elvis’ things: ‘would never disrespect’ him

Priscilla Presley recently grabbed lunch with former professional skateboarder Bam Margera last week.



The unlikely duo met up and Margera documented the day with photos and videos shared onto his Instagram account. He claimed he met through her son, Navarone Garcia, step brother of Lisa Marie Presley, at her home, per Page Six.

According to friends, fallen off the wagon amid his sobriety struggles.

Margera, 43, then told TMZ that Priscilla, 77, gave him two of her late husband Elvis Presley’s personal possessions — a robe and a ring — which he gifted to his dad and rapper Yelawolf, respectively.

However, the widow of the legendary singer was livid and denied such claims.

Priscilla insisted she did not give the skateboarder “anything of Elvis’.”

“I still have everything he ever touched,” she claimed. “I would never disrespect Elvis, who was the love of my life, by giving away anything that belonged to him.”

She told TMZ on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, that Garcia, 35, asked her to have a “new friend” come over but that she had “no idea who [Margera] was or that he was filming in [her] home without [her] consent.”

Priscilla said the stunt performer “talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with [her] for his father, who is a big fan.”

“Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling,” she went on, calling Margera “a dishonest and unstable individual.”

After this statement, Margera issued an apology on his Instagram, writing, “I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behaviour. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jack**s.”