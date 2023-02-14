Dania Shah gets bail in obscene video leak case

Renowned television personality Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah. — Instagram/@SyedaDaniaShah

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to Dania Shah — the widow of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain — in a case pertaining to allegedly leaking her deceased husband’s obscene videos to social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the third wife of Hussain from her home in Punjab’s Lodhran on December 15 2022, for allegedly uploading controversial videos of her husband on the internet.

The renowned television host was found dead at his residence in Karachi on June 9, 2022. He was 50.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Advocate Liaquat Gabol, her counsel, argued that there was no evidence against his client and termed the FIA’s investigations “poor”.

Meanwhile, the court approved Dania’s bail against the surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

In its written verdict, the court said that the allegation related to obscene videos required further probes. According to the public prosecutor, the suspect confessed during an interview that she had recorded the videos. There are two witnesses of the incident, the cameraman and the interviewer, according to the verdict.

The court can make a better judgement in light of the statements of both witnesses. The mobile phone which had the videos was sold, the written order read, quoting the suspect.

“Surprisingly, the FIA neither recovered the phone nor interrogated the person who purchased the mobile,” read the verdict.

“Criminals should be punished but the woman is entitled to more concession than the man at this stage of bail,” according to the judgement.

Meanwhile, the court barred the suspect from giving interviews and statements on social media and contacting the witnesses. A trial court, however, will decide about the allegations against Dania.