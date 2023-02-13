Twitter flooded with memes as Lahoris throng to Tim Hortons on opening day

The recent opening of the Canadian coffee brand's outlet in Lahore is the new talk of the town these days as it involved an unusual turnout of customers.
The coffee enthusiasts thronged to Tim Hortons — the first branch of the coffee company in Pakistan — soon after its launch and the queues outside it grew longer and longer.
However, the event did not sit well with many as they criticised the "elites lining up" to get a cup of coffee while the country undergoes one of the worst economic turmoil.
Meanwhile, others just turned the matter into something to laugh about as they produced sarcastic memes.
A user suggested the government open two more stores of a renowned clothing brand and four others of the coffee brand and "slap it on IMF's face" to pay the debts.
Another wondered, the situation at Tim Hortons was understandable but why was another eatery's outlet crowded.
