Prince Louis reminds King Charles III of young Prince Harry, says expert

A body language expert recently weighed in on King Charles III’s bond with his grandchildren.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, Judi James said that the new monarch seems to be a doting grandfather to all the kids except one of his grandkids who brings out his fun side.

Judi said: "Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see."

She added that King Charles seems to give the most open "affection" to one “particular” grandchild.

The expert further explained: "Louis seems to have been named after Charles’s much-adored uncle Louis Mountbatten but he seems to have inherited his cheeky, spontaneously playful and affectionate traits from his own uncle, Harry."

Other than, Prince Louis, only Zara Tindall receives Charles’ public display of affection.

“Zara Tindall has always been relaxed and hugely demonstrative with uncle Charles in public and Charles clearly adores being on the receiving end of her hugs and very affectionate displays,” she added.

"Louis looks like the other member of the family that treats Charles just like any other grandpa, no matter who and how many cameras are watching.

"As a result, both Zara and Louis bring out some of the best body languages in Charles, with Louis, in particular, able to give the King the gift of looking openly affectionate and more down-to-earth than normal,” the expert added.