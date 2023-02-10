Prince Harry 'assured' King Charles mental health struggles were 'not his fault'

Prince Harry's mental health struggles were greatly sympathised with by King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how his father apologised to him for not assisting him with a psychologist sooner.

He writes: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering. I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly: I suppose it’s my fault. I should’ve got you the help you needed years ago.”

Harry then told His Majesty: “I assured him that it wasn’t his fault. But I appreciated the apology.”