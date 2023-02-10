Prince Harry 'assured' King Charles mental health struggles were 'not his fault'

Prince Harry's mental health struggles were greatly sympathised with by King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how his father apologised to him for not assisting him with a psychologist sooner.
He writes: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering. I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly: I suppose it’s my fault. I should’ve got you the help you needed years ago.”
Harry then told His Majesty: “I assured him that it wasn’t his fault. But I appreciated the apology.”
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights Assam's government efforts in putting a stop to rhino poaching
King Charles III reportedly misheard the name of his younger son Harry
Paul Rudd shared Jeremy Renner's doing well
Kate Middleton, Prince William take risk as they travel together to Cornwall by helicopters
Prince William, Kate Middleton wins hearts as they mingle with crowd during their latest outing in Cornwall
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow, Allison Boss, demands control of half of his assets, after he died without leaving any...