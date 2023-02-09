Kate Winslet reflects on finding their ‘own rhythm’ with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Titanic’

On the occasion of Titanic’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations, a brand new featurette was released, showcasing the cast and creative team behind the film reflecting on its production and the legacy it continues to endure.

Kate Winslet recalled working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio more than two decades ago in the classic movie Titanic, which came out in 1997.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” Winslet said in the video.

“He had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. I remember thinking, ‘This is going to be fun. We’re definitely going to get along.’ And we just really did.”

Director James Cameron also praised Winslet’s screen test that solidified her role as Rose. As for DiCaprio, Cameron shared that he “knocked it out of the park” as Jack.

Film producer Jon Landau elaborated on the chemistry between the two, and why people still love the movie to this day.

“People see them together, and they feel that love again. People associate Titanic with a great love story. I think the reason Titanic has stood the test of time, Jim [Cameron] wrote a story that itself is timeless. The issues that it deals with, the cross-classed love story, it's still relevant today.”

Titanic will be returning to theatres on February 10th, 2023.

