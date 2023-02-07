Taylor Swift has ‘nothing but respect’ for ‘talented’ ex Harry Styles: Insider

Taylor Swift shares a respectful bond with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles as she has moved on from him and is very happy with her new beau Joe Alwyn.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker gave a standing ovation to the Don’t Worry Darling star when he set the stage on fire with his As It Was performance during 2023 Grammys.

Dishing on their friendship, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the exes “have no issues and they are friendly," adding, "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him.”

“Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."

The duo, who dated for a year from 2013 to 2014, were seen sharing a sweet hug and chatting with each other during the ceremony while Steve Lacy performed Bad Habit.

An eye witness talked about the interaction of the two to the publication, saying that they looked super friendly, adding, Swift tapped Styles' shoulder after their catchup.

Styles recently parted ways with girlfriend of two years, Olivia Wilde, while Swift has been in a romantic low-key relationship with Alwyn since 2016.