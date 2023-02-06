Kate Middleton's new aide to 'shake things up' in Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton hired a new secretary who is a 51-year-old Alison Corfield - a public relations expert.
She previously worked with Jamie Oliver as head of campaigns and also helmed marketing strategy for the chef’s initiative to improve food education in schools.
Spilling beans on Alison’s work ethics, an insider who has worked with her told The Sunday Times: "She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker.”
The source added that Alison is “very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the Palace."
Meanwhile, a royal insider thinks that Kate’s new aide Is going to “shake things up” at the palace.
“Alison is an unusual fit. She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernisers and people with private sector experience, not just civil servants.
"She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit,” the insider added.
Kacey Musgraves opened the set paying homage to Loretta Lynn, the iconic country singer who died at 90, by covering...
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy fired up the stage with their joint performance at...
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' also stars versatile actor Paresh Rawal
From 'You' Season 4 to 'Your Place or Mine' romantic comedy, there is a lot more coming to Netflix this week
Kate Middleton posted the picture and wrote, “Faces are a baby’s best toy.”
Lizzo shares this is unexpected and feels proud to be part of positive change