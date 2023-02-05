Pedro Pascal recalls playing ‘small parts in every crime show’ during ‘SNL’ monologue

Pedro Pascal made his hosting debut on February 4th, 2023, episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Last of Us actor talked about his acting career in the monologue and touched up on the kinds of roles he would get early on his career.

He jokingly shared that his “34 first cousins” who still live in Chile are so “proud” of him that they “give out [his] number to every single person they meet.”

He added that his “cousins weren’t always so proud.” He shared that early on in his career, he played small parts in every crime show.

The actor recalled that he “even played two different characters” on the show Law & Order.

Pascal first appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Reggie Luckman in 2006. The Season 6 episode titled Weeping Willow was the character’s only appearance, but Pascal returned in 2009 for the Season 8 episode titled The Glory That Was... as a new character, Kevin "Kip" Green. In between those seasons, Pascal appeared in Law & Order as Tito Cabassa. The Season 18 episode titled Tango was Cabassa’s only screen time, per Looper.



Pascal may have gotten a mediocre start, but the actor had landed some impressive roles over the years and delivered on them.

He plays the title character in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars series on Disney+ that will debut its third season in March. Among Pascal’s other prominent credits are Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Equalizer 2, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.