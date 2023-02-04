TXT becomes 3rd K-Pop Artist In History to take Top 3 of France’s Top Albums Chart

TXT is soaring high as they take it to the Top 3 of France's Top Albums chart.

France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing revealed on February 3 that TXT's new mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION had debuted at No. 3 on its weekly Top Albums chart.



Whereas, in Germany, the album is in the top 15, on the Offizielle Deutsche Charts’ Top 100 Album Chart this week.

As per Soompi, this makes TXT the third K-pop band to enter the top 3 of France's Top Albums chart, after BTS and BLACKPINK.

BTS swept the chart, previously, with their albums Map of the Soul: 7 and BE, in addition to reaching No. 2 with Proof), while BLACKPINK recently reached No. 3 with their latest album BORN PINK.

