Netflix: Here’s the list of February upcoming week releases

By Web Desk
February 04, 2023
Netflix is bringing a wide collection of new movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies to its library.

Here's the list of shows coming to Netflix in the upcoming week of February:

Coming to Netflix on February 6:

  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on February 8:

  • Bill Russell: Legend
  • The Exchange
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on February 9:

  • Dear David
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter
  • You: Season 4: Part 1

Coming to Netflix on February 10:

  • 10 Days of a Good Man
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
  • Love to Hate You
  • Your Place or Mine