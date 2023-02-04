Netflix: Here’s the list of February upcoming week releases

Netflix is bringing a wide collection of new movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies to its library.

Here's the list of shows coming to Netflix in the upcoming week of February:

Coming to Netflix on February 6:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on February 8:

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on February 9:

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Coming to Netflix on February 10: