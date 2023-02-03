Meghan Markle, Prince Harry headed for divorce?

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have put up quite the united front since their acrimonious split from the British royal family in 2020, but experts think that the previously inseparable couple could be headed towards splitsville.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set off fierce speculation about the state of their marriage after not appearing in public together since the early December 2022 release of their Netflix docuseries.

Amid reports that Meghan is ‘distancing herself’ from Prince Harry’s brand after his bombshell memoir Spare garnered much backlash, Matthew Steeples has suggested that their absence at major Hollywood events could be telling.

Writing for The Steeple Times, Matthew said: “It’s becoming clearer and clearer that something is very much amiss at the House of Sussex and that the ‘Missing Montecito Meddler’ formerly known as Meghan Markle is most definitely planning her next move.”

“Will that move involve her husband or will she go solo and perhaps seek out a career in politics?” he questioned, before pointing out that Harry and Meghan haven’t been ‘seen together in public since they disgracefully washed as much dirty laundry on Netflix late last year.’

“That the Duchess of Sussex has been completely absent when her hapless hubby was flogging Spare in January is one thing; that she didn’t turn up at a star-studded Beverly Hills bash that became a 69th birthday bonanza for her billionaire chum Oprah Winfrey is quite another,” Matthew further said.

In the same vein, Irish Mirror’s Zoe Delaney noted that Meghan and Prince Harry’s ‘conspicuous absence’ from Oprah’s birthday bash ‘could signify something bigger’, with Matthew also noting, “Here is a couple facing trouble and strife on a variety of other fronts also.”

“Suggestions that the union of Prince Harry and Meghan will end have done the rounds for quite some time, but that this previously never apart pair have not been seen in public together in months is very, very telling,” Steeple Times also stated.

Speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage hitting the rocks continues to be rife, even as the couple were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi’s vow renewals; as per News AU, the couple remained apart at the gathering.