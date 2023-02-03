Matthew McConaughey recalls looking up to ‘fortune teller’ for ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

File footage

Matthew McConaughey has revealed the unusual reason why he took the role in the 2003 romantic comedy movie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The Interstellar star, 53, recently revealed that a fortune teller influenced his decision to say yes to his role as Benjamin Berry in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as the movie celebrated its 20th anniversary.

McConaughey, in an interview with Vanity Fair, published on Thursday, shared that he was thinking about whether to join the cast while taking an evening walk down Sunset Boulevard.

"Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?' said the Dallas Buyers Club actor.

"I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure,'" McConaughey recalled. "He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.'

McConaughey said that at first, it was incredulous, but the mysterious stranger's prophecy made an impression, "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?"

"I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration," he said. "I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

McConaughey's costar Kate Hudson — who also spoke to Vanity Fair as part of a tribute to the movie's 20th anniversary — was onboarded to the cast without any unusual influence.

According to Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow was originally slated to play the role of Andie Anderson.