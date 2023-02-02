BLACKPINK Jennie visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Abu Dhabi tour

BLACKPINK Jennie visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Thursday during her ongoing concert tour BORN PINK.

The 27-year-old singer turned to Instagram to share the glimpse into her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by posting a carousel of images.

In the series of shared photos, the Shut Down songstress could be seen with her head covered in a black scarf as she strikes a pose in the premises of the grand mosque.

Jennie opted for a pair of long printed pants and a loose-fitting long-sleeved knitted sweater with a white t-shirt underneath.

She completed the look with a pair of black shades and back and white sports shoes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennierubyjane

The Pink Venom hitmaker captioned the post “exploring while touring”.



BLACKPINK's idol garnered praises from fans for her modest look in the recently shared clicks from the famous landmark of Abu Dhabi.

For the unaware, the South Korean girl band is currently on their ongoing concert tour BORN PINK, they kicked-off the journey in October 2022 and it will end in June 21, 2023.