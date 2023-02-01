 
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Pete Davidson spotted with new shaved head-look: Check it out

Pete Davidson rocks a newly shaved look at the New York Knicks Game

By Web Desk
February 01, 2023
Pete Davidson rocked a newly shaved look at the Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks Game played against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, January 31, Pete Davidson debuted a bald head, while sitting courtside to watch the game between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

As per People, Davidson, 29, was dressed in a cosy grey tracksuit, white T-shift, and accessorized his look with gold chains and a pair of black shades.

The new look comes after the comedian was vacationing in Hawaii with rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

