Pete Davidson spotted with new shaved head-look: Check it out

Pete Davidson rocked a newly shaved look at the Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks Game played against the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Tuesday, January 31, Pete Davidson debuted a bald head, while sitting courtside to watch the game between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
As per People, Davidson, 29, was dressed in a cosy grey tracksuit, white T-shift, and accessorized his look with gold chains and a pair of black shades.
The new look comes after the comedian was vacationing in Hawaii with rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' box-office collection surpassed Academy Awards nominated movies
Eva Green's private messages were read out in a legal case
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the birthday celebration of Oprah Winfrey
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday
DC head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran open to 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller return in new DC universe
Prince William let his candid bond with Kate Middleton be seen by the workers of the food bank