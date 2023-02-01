Emily Ratajkowski posts snaps of son Sylvester from recent shoot: 'My little alien superstar!'

Emily Ratajkowski turned to Instagram to share a carousel of adorable snaps and clips on Tuesday to show her one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Sylvester joined her supermodel mom on a Tory Burch photo shoot. In the first snap Emily, 31, and her son could be seen posing in front of white backdrop in separate polaroid photos that were pinned to a black board.

The 1-year-old was snapped wearing a fuzzy, green alien costume while his mother held a classic, white Tory Burch handbag and wore a patterned skirt that was wrapped with a sheer overlay.

"Sly! My little [alien] alien superstar. I love my Tory Burch family so much," she penned in the caption.

The My Body author brunette locks were effortlessly dropping down on her shoulders in another photo, and whipped behind her in the light breeze, revealing a pair of silver-hooped earrings.

She further uploaded an adorable clip of her son accompanied her onto the set.

In one reel, Sly could be seen wearing a blue, dog-printed top and shared a cheerful laugh as he tried walking in a pair of his mother's heels that she had worn during the photo shoot.

Later in the video, her son sported assortment of costumes, including a green alien that he showed to the model as a surprise.

'Oh my gosh!' Emily could be heard saying when she initially saw the her son wearing this cute costume.

Check out the post below











