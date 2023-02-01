Queen Elizabeth told Prince Andrew a ‘route back to public life’

Prince Andrew vowed to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with offender Jeffrey Epstein after a bombshell scandal, stripping him of his royal patronages.
The Independent reported that an insider told that Queen Elizabeth II helped Prince Andrew to pay the settlement with her private funds.
She reportedly advised her son to undertake charitable work to reclaim his active position in the Firm.
The source spilt the beans to the outlet: “Andrew’s mother suggested the route forward was taking on a charitable cause. Other members of the family agreed and saw it as his only way to rehabilitation.”
Meanwhile, a former palace staffer called Andrew the most troublesome royal family member during an appearance on Birmingham Live.
Evelyn Muir-Bell said: “Andrew was always in trouble because he left his towels lying around." However, she also added: “all household thought the real princess was Anne”.
