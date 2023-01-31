Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar to portray his uncle in Biopic ‘Michael’

Michael Jackson's nephew the second youngest son of the singer's sister Jermaine Jackson is gearing to play the role of his uncle in upcoming biopic Michael.

Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film is expected to showcase the complicated legacy of the man who became the King of Pop.

According to the studio, the movie will depict all aspects of the pop singer's life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”



The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way Michael portrays the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career up until his death in 2009 death.

“Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” said Katherine Jackson.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said the Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King

“It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Speaking of Jaafar the director on the film said “It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life, there was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”