Harry Styles to receive whopping amount for upcoming series of gigs in Las Vegas

File footage

Harry Styles to sign a £40million deal for multiple concerts in Las Vegas, reportedly.



Styles, 28, who is currently busy with his hit Love On Tour shows, will perform at Vegas’ renowned venue, The MSG Sphere, The Sun reported.

The reports further said that the Harry’s House singer will get £40million handout for ten possible gigs over multiple months.

A Vegas source also told the publication, “The Sphere will be the biggest and most expensive venue ever built in Vegas.”

“The team backing the project want it to be a success, so they are putting together several big names for the opening weeks,” adding that “U2 are one of those, but Harry too is seen as a top booking to attract audiences.”

“He had one of the biggest tours of 2022, can fill out arenas with ease and appeal to fans of all ages. He would be seen as a major coup for making The Sphere the hottest spot in Vegas.”

The insider further added, “His management team are invested in the venue, which is a key factor too.”