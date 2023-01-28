Rob Gronkowski playfully suggested Tom Brady to date Sally Field: Find out his reaction

Rob Gronkowski got Tom Brady on the hop with the suggestion that he should date Sally Field.



In early January 2023, Rob Gronkowski teased Tom Brady that he should consider dating their 80 for Brady costar Sally Field, on an episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

In an interview with People on January 28, Gronkowski revealed that Brady "thought that was pretty funny."

The football pro continued, "He had no clue that I was going to come at him like that when I was on his podcast. Obviously I was just messing around, poking some fun at him."

During the podcast Gronkowski turned toward Brady and quipped, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?"

Brady, 45, also replied jokingly that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie.

"We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there," he added.







