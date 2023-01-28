Beyoncé wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin, internet reacts

File footage

Beyoncé lookalike wax figure has been added to Madame Tussauds Berlin, the museum revealed on Friday.

Unveiling the Halo hitmaker’s stunning wax figure, the Madame Tussauds Berlin shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Surprise, yesterday in Dubai, today in Berlin.”

The caption continued, “Just in time for the start of the winter holidays! Madame Tussauds Berlin unveil Queen B’s wax figure. Berlin loves you! do you love Beyoncé?”

Beyoncé, 41, was clad up in a stunning black and white long-sleeved minidress with matching boots, from her 2018 On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z, 53.

The Crazy in Love crooner’s wax statue was seen standing on a platform surrounded by gold rimmed mirrors.

Beyoncé fans flocked to the comment section of Madame Tussauds Berlin post and shared their mixed reactions about the wax figure.

“This is definitely hive approved,” one fan wrote. “Best one yet,” added another.

A third fan commented, “please replace the one in orlando with an updated oneeeee but THIS is BEAUTIFUL”

The Berlin reveal comes shortly after Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis The Royal Grand hotel opening in Dubai.