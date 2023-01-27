Pamela Anderson recalls getting 'frisky' with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson is opening a Pandora's box of shocking secrets, one of which includes meeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as he sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

On January 26, Pamela Anderson spoke with Variety to promote her upcoming memoir, Love, and divulged details of her secret meetings with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

According to Anderson, Julian Assange, who had sought political asylum at the embassy to avoid extradition to the U.S., met regularly with her in 2014, and they would drink mescals "through the night."

Anderson revealed that she met Assange through the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in 2014, and when he holed up at the embassy, she would often pay him a visit, cited from Daily Mail.

Describing her meeting with the indicted Australian editor, Anderson, 55, said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."

"He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating," she gushed.

Anderson further added, "So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories."

The Baywatch star told the late fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood that she and Assange "got on very well" as "Pamela sought advice from him about her nascent animal charity."

Anderson debunked rumours that the couple was romantically involved in 2018. She reiterated, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him."