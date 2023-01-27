Prince Harry ‘needs to finally grow up’ and stop ‘ugly attacks’

Prince Harry has been put on blast for continually airing his dirty laundry and has been called on to ‘finally grow up’.
This has been brought to light by Marlon Bardford in his interview with The Sun.
Bradford believes, “Harry should have recognised he’s not like the rest of us and not exposed all that dirty linen.”
Daisy Graham on the other hand, fumed over it all, and claimed, “They have all this privilege, but still whinge about it. It makes me think, ‘Come on, grow up’. It’s like they’re telling us they have all this nice stuff but she’s moaning about wearing a certain colour to an event. I mean, really?”
Jimmy Kimmel marks 20 years of his late night show on January 26, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met on a blind date in July 2016
King Charles and Camilla are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023
Drew Barrymore speaks up after the award group issues a public apology
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' set
Comedy late night show 'Lately' is in works at ABC and it will be headlined by Larry Wilmore