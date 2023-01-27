Jessica Simpson is ‘wasting away’ after extreme weightloss, pals break silence

Jessica Simpson’s are growing ‘fearful by the day’ ever since learning of her ‘extreme weight loss’ efforts.

Some of her pals have been quoted by RadarOnline, and according to their findings, Simpson’s closest allies are “extremely worried about her”.

Even fans have started to take note, and one even took to the comment section to point out how, “Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell”.

Another chimed in as well and added, “At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her.”



For those unversed, Simpson has lost over 100 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, 3.

According to sources, however, the 5-foot-3 star has no intentions of stopping and “continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming.”