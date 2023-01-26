Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: All the cameos from ‘That ’70s Show’ and original cast

The Forman house is back on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, based on the original series, That ’70s Show which aired its finale 17 years ago.
The show follows Leia Forman who decides to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents Kitty and Red in Point Place, Wisconsin. Hoping to find a good group of friends (and get into some trouble), Leia is determined to make this summer the best one yet.
The show is actually a second spinoff. That ’80s Show premiered in 2002 while the original show was still on air. However, it only lasted for one season. But, this time around, the show has a direct link to the original series, leaving fans excited for it.
Since the link to the show is sure to surface some nostalgia, many of the original cast members reprised their roles for the premiere season. While fans gear up to watch the spinoff, it’s only fair to familiarise with the new cast.
Kitty is the wife of Red, mother of Eric, mother-in-law of Donna, and grandmother of Leia.
The stern, no-nonsense father of Eric Forman and husband of Kitty in That ‘70s Show.
The teenage daughter of That ‘70s Show’s characters Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. She is the new leader of Point Place’s teens.
The womanizing, philosophic son of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.
Leia’s new best friend and next-door neighbor to the Formans, who is living in Donna’s old bedroom.
The well-meaning yet naïve Nate is Gwen’s older brother, Jay’s best friend, and Nikki’s boyfriend.
Ozzie is the most sarcastic member of the gang who forms a close relationship with both Leia and her loving grandma Kitty.
The mature, scholarly yet rebellious girlfriend of Nate, who finds herself at odds with Gwen.
The irresponsible and naïve mother of Gwen and Nate.
Here is the list of the cast from That ’70s Show that returned for a cameo:
Donna Pinciotti in That ‘90s Show is now married to Eric Forman and raising their teenage daughter Leia in Chicago.
Eric is now married to his high school sweetheart Donna, raising his daughter Leia, and teaching a college course on 'The Religion of Star Wars.'
Fez, the hairdresser, runs a successful hair salon called Chez Fez.
Father to teenager Jay and husband to his off-and-on high school sweetheart Jackie Burkhart, with whom he lives in Point Place.
Jackie is married to Kelso and has a teenage son named Jay in 1995.
Donna’s father Bob Pinciotti is still living in Florida.
The resident stoner of Point Place, Wisconsin, who maintains his reputation no matter what decade it is.
Green plays David in various dream sequences in which That ‘90s Show’s teens imagine themselves as the characters of 90210, which ran from 1990 until 2000.
Fez’s nemesis and Sherri’s landlord.
