Denise Welch admits she asks the girlfriends of her 1975 rocker son Matty Healy if they intend to have kids

Denise Welch, mom of 1975 frontman Matty Healy, admitted that she wants to know if her son wants to have kids one day.

On Wednesday, January 25, Denise Welch, who is a former Coronation Street star, spoke on ITV's Loose Women on the issue of asking couples about having children.

She said she does like to ask her son's partners and believes that it's "fundamental."

According to Daily Mail, the 64-year-old said, "If Matty had a steady girlfriend, I do like to ask if she would be somebody that would want to have a family."

She continued, "Because I watch a lot of rubbish reality television but one of the [similarities] is the amount of people on these shows (like 90 Day Fiancé and all of these things that i love to watch) is that they get married without really securing the conversation of having children. And it’s fundamental."

The Loose Women's co-host shares the 1975 musician, 33, and actor Louis, 22, with ex-husband and Benidorm star Tim Healy.

Matty Healy is reported to be secretly dating a Canadian model and influencer, following split from FKA twigs.



