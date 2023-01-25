 
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Entertainment

By Web Desk
January 25, 2023
Netflix unveils list of globally trending movies & series

Netflix has released the list of the top 10 trending movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of globally trending movies and series:

TV series:

  1. That '90s Show
  2. Ginny & Georgia
  3. New Amsterdam
  4. Les Combattantes
  5. Bling Empire: New York
  6. Wednesday
  7. Vikings: Valhalla
  8. The Walking Dead
  9. Şahmaran
  10. Bake Squad

Movies:

  • JUNG_E
  • Narvik
  • Sing 2
  • Trolls
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Pez Outlaw
  • Dog Gone
  • The Wedding Year
  • The Pale Blue Eye
  • The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker