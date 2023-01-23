Tim Allen rejects Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement' set

Tim Allen completely denied the allegations from Pamela Anderson of flashing on the set of the popular TV show Home Improvement in 1991.
According to Variety, the 55-year-old claimed on the filming set when she was 23, Allen exposed his genitals to her when The Santa Clause star was 37.
The 69-year-old forcefully denied the accusation, "never happened," adding, "I would never do such a thing."
Excerpts from Anderson's memoirs from Love, Pamela, the former Playboy model said she met Allen on set.
"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes.
"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.
"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."
Anderson-starrer Home Improvement played the character of Lisa the Tool Girl in the popular TV series.
Kylie Jenner stuns in tulle gown as she arrived to the Maison Margiela show at Paris Fashion Week after posting son's...
Anurag Kashyap talks about how he bonded with leads stars of his film
Lisa Marie Presley was left devastated following the death by suicide of her son Benjamin less than three years ago
Sandra Bullock, 57, revealed that her daughter Laila, 10, and Channing Tatum's daughter Everly, 9, used to bicker when...
The first part of Netflix's 'You' premieres on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, paid tribute to her longtime friend Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday