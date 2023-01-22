 
Sunday January 22, 2023
Netflix complete list of upcoming week releases to binge-watch

By Web Desk
January 22, 2023
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch from January 23-28

Netflix has a huge collection of original content for its audience for the upcoming week of January.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix from January 23 to January 28, 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd:

  • Black Sunshine Baby!
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Narvik

Coming to Netflix on January 24th:

  • George Lopez: Why You Cry?
  • Little Angel (Season 2)
  • Physical: 10

Coming to Netflix on January 25th:

  • Against The Ropes
  • Begin Again
  • Love Never Lies: Poland
  • The Endless Night
  • The Price of Family

Coming to Netflix on January 26th:

  • An Action Hero
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
  • Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on January 27th:

  • Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
  • Lockwood & Co.
  • The Snow Girl
  • You People

Coming to Netflix on January 28th:

  • InuYasha (Season 3)