Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch from January 23-28

Netflix has a huge collection of original content for its audience for the upcoming week of January.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix from January 23 to January 28, 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd:

Black Sunshine Baby!

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

Coming to Netflix on January 24th:

George Lopez: Why You Cry?

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 10

Coming to Netflix on January 25th:

Against The Ropes

Begin Again

Love Never Lies: Poland

The Endless Night

The Price of Family

Coming to Netflix on January 26th:

An Action Hero

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on January 27th:

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People (2023)

Coming to Netflix on January 27th:

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

Coming to Netflix on January 28th: