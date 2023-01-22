Shaheen Shah Afridi performs Umrah

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi pictured in front of Holy Kaaba. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has performed Umrah. The cricketer shared the joy of being blessed to visit the Holy Kaaba and offer the pilgrimage with his fans and followers via a Twitter post.



The young seamer posted a picture of himself standing in front of the Holy Kaaba. He was draped in white ehram, a piece of clothing traditionally worn while performing Umrah or Hajj.

Shaheen kept it simple and captioned the picture by writing just "Alhamdullilah" — an Arabic word to express gratitude — with the praying hands emoji as the picture said it all.

The tweet garnered 31.5k likes and was retweeted over a thousand times.

Shaheen shared the same picture on his Instagram handle as well.

There the picture garnered over 140k likes.

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) Lahore and decided against participating in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Earlier, while training with the national team ahead of the recent one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand, Shaheen had said he was feeling better and set to make a comeback very soon.

"I am ready," wrote Shaheen in a Tweet, sharing a video by the PCB in which talked about his recovery and rehab.

Shaheen credited the team’s physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon for his rehab work and said that being with the side for the process benefited him. The pacer also mentioned that the PCB's management has given him a week-by-week plan for his return to the game.

Shaheen is the backbone of Pakistan's bowling attack. He made his international debut for Pakistan national team in April 2018 in the 50 over format. He started his Test career in December of the same year.

He rose to eminence in 2017, when the world saw the 17-year-old fast-bowler throw the ball at 90 mph.

He is considered an all-rounder and seeks to excel in bowling, batting, and fielding.

The 6-foot-6-inch bowler is all set to tie the knot on February 3, according to family sources, to his betrothed Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of PCB's interim chief selector Shahid Afridi.

Ansha's rukhsati will take place later.

Both families have started preparations for the wedding ceremony.

After nikah, Shaheen will get busy with the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).