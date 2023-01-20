Bajwa ‘deliberately manufactured' economic crisis: Imran Khan

PTI Chief Imran Khan also comes down hard on the PDM government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday blamed former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the enormous economic and political challenges facing the country, claiming crises started brewing the day his government was overthrown.

While addressing the “Rule of Law" conference via video link on Friday, the former prime minister said: "Due to the decision of one person, the PTI-led government was toppled and the crisis started."

Khan was removed from power through a trust vote in the National Assembly in April last year.

Without naming former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said: “One person decided to change the [PTI] regime and hatched a conspiracy.”

The coalition government, he said, had failed to tackle the economic crisis as "it does not have any plan" to restore the economy".

The PTI chief said that never in the country's history had Pakistan faced a worse economic crisis than the one it "faces these days".

He insisted that the crises were "deliberately manufactured". “It is not a natural crisis.”

“Everyone [in the government] is hoping to get money from Saudi Arabia and China,” Khan said, adding that the rulers, in Geneva, requested the international community to provide them funds in connection with the devastation by the environmental changes.

