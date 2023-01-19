'Yellowstone' Kevin Costner marks 68th birthday with a sweet message

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shared an affirming message on his 68th birthday on social media.
On January 19, Kevin Costner celebrated his 68th birthday by sharing a picture with his 998,000 Instagram followers, followed by a note on aging.
According to Daily Mail, the picture featured Costner wearing his Yellowstone-inspired Western outfit, while sitting on the porch and smiling at the camera.
"Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes," Costner, who sported a black cowboy hat, polo shirt, and faded jeans, captioned it.
Costner had his comment section flooded with birthday messages, including a comment by Brecken Merrill, who plays his on-screen grandson.
"Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have! I hope there’s cake on your plate tonight," Merrill wrote.
