Netflix: list of trending movies & series in January

Netflix has shared the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Movies:

  1. The Pale Blue Eye
  2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  3. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
  4. Sing
  5. Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa
  6. Jumanji: The Next Level
  7. Noise
  8. Next Day Air
  9. Colombiana
  10. Archive
  11. Where the Crawdads Sing
  12. The Mummy
  13. American Made
  14. Thai Massage
  15. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  16. A Dog's Purpose
  17. Maid in Manhattan
  18. Gatta Kusthi
  19. Nobody
  20. Terminator Genisys
  21. Farewell Mister Haffmann
  22. Mili
  23. The Change-Up
  24. The Boss Baby
  25. Knives Out

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. Vikings: Valhalla
  3. Wednesday
  4. Kaleidoscope
  5. Emily in Paris
  6. La Reina del Sur
  7. The Glory
  8. Woman of the Dead
  9. Alice in Borderland
  10. Til Money Do Us Part
  11. Alchemy of Souls
  12. The Circle
  13. Single’s Inferno
  14. Lady Voyeur
  15. The Unbroken Voice
  16. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist
  17. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  18. The Recruit
  19. Alpha Males
  20. Harry & Meghan
  21. Las Villamizar
  22. Pressure Cooker
  23. The Good Doctor
  24. The Interest of Love
  25. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street 