Netflix: list of trending movies & series in January

Netflix has shared the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending on the platform.
Here's the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.
Movies:
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
- Sing
- Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Noise
- Next Day Air
- Colombiana
- Archive
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- The Mummy
- American Made
- Thai Massage
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- A Dog's Purpose
- Maid in Manhattan
- Gatta Kusthi
- Nobody
- Terminator Genisys
- Farewell Mister Haffmann
- Mili
- The Change-Up
- The Boss Baby
- Knives Out
Series:
- Ginny & Georgia
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- Kaleidoscope
- Emily in Paris
- La Reina del Sur
- The Glory
- Woman of the Dead
- Alice in Borderland
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Alchemy of Souls
- The Circle
- Single’s Inferno
- Lady Voyeur
- The Unbroken Voice
- Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Recruit
- Alpha Males
- Harry & Meghan
- Las Villamizar
- Pressure Cooker
- The Good Doctor
- The Interest of Love
- Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street