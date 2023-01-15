Netflix: list of trending movies & series in January

Netflix has shared the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Movies:

The Pale Blue Eye Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Sing Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa Jumanji: The Next Level Noise Next Day Air Colombiana Archive Where the Crawdads Sing The Mummy American Made Thai Massage Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical A Dog's Purpose Maid in Manhattan Gatta Kusthi Nobody Terminator Genisys Farewell Mister Haffmann Mili The Change-Up The Boss Baby Knives Out

Series: