Kylie Jenner ‘demanding commitment’ from Travis Scott: ‘Its why they split’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly have major differences that are causing their splits and insiders finally have the scoop.

These insights into the duo’s innermost workings have been brought to light by HollywoodLife’s inside sources.

Reportedly, “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life.”

“He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Even’s Kylie’s family was ‘well aware’ of it too and many dear members had already started asking about the big question during her special Mothers’ Day trip to the Turks & Caicos.

According to the insider, “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”

This follows a past ‘rough patch’ that Travis and Jenner hit, and sources assure, “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again.” But “After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes.”