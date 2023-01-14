Shakira’s new song ridiculing Gerard Pique breaks YouTube record

The latest savage song Out of Your League by Shakira shading her ex Gerard Pique has broken Latin YouTube record.
In the song, the Waka Waka hitmaker seemingly referred to Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”
In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”
The video of the now-viral song has been watched more than 63 million times in just 24 hours, which has made it the most-watched Latin song in a day.
Shakira and Pique, who are parents to two kids, Sasha and Milan, announced their separation in June last year following a 12-year-long romance.
Just couple of months after their spilt, the former Barcelona star confirmed his relationship with the 23-year-old PR student with a PDA filled outing.
Reese Witherspoon in her book 'Whiskey in a Teacup' recalled her meeting with Kate Middleton
Lisa Marie Presley was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles and was rushed to hospital
Gerard Pique mocks singer while also shares his King’s League strikes a deal, details inside
Kanye West’s private wedding ceremony with Bianca Censori this week
Liam Hemsworth turned 33 on Friday, January 13, 2023, and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus dropped a new song on the same day
Lisa Marie Presley moved to England in 2010 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood, where she befriended owners of a...