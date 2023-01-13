Pak vs NZ: Pakistan bat against New Zealand in final ODI

Babar Azam (L) and Kane Williamson (R) at the toss — Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: The Green Shirts are batting first after winning the toss against New Zealand in the third and final one-day international (ODI) of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI, with Shan Masood replacing Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hasnain replacing Naseem Shah.

Imam and Naseem are suffering from a hamstring injury and fever, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are unchanged for the third ODI.

It must be noted that opener Devon Conway hit a sparkling hundred to help New Zealand achieve a convincing 79-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI in Karachi on Wednesday.

The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and restricted them to 261 all out in 49.5 overs.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team were dismissed for 182 to leave the three-match series tied at 1-1.

Earlier, Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday after fast bowler Naseem took five wickets in Karachi.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent in to bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs at the National Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Lineups

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf.