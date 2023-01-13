Irrfan Khan starrer 'Paan Singh Tomar' writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62

Sanjay Chouhan started his career as a journalist

Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan dies in Mumbai.

As per the reports, Chouhan was suffering from a chronic liver illness that became the cause of his death. His funeral will take place at Oshiwara crematorium Mumbai at 12:30.

Sanjay contributed a lot in the Bollywood film Industry as he wrote many, dialogues, scripts, screenplays for numerous movies. For instance, he lent his writing skills for the film I Am Kalam (2011). The film received a Filmfare Award in the category of Best Story.

Apart from Paan Singh Tomar, he was known for writing Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Dhoop. In 2003, Chouhan wrote some dialogues for film Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi directed by Sudhir Mishra.

The talented screen-writer was born and raised in Bhopal. He started up his career as a journalist.

As per PinkVilla, Sanjay Chouhan first wrote a crime Television series named Bhanwar in 1990s that premiered on Sony TV.