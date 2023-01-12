Former NFL star Charles Johnson died by suicide: report

National Football League (NFL) star Charles Johnson gestures in this undated photo. — Twitter/@nypost

Former first-round NFL draft pick who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001, Charles Johnson died by suicide in July following what appeared to be a cocaine overdose, according to a report from the North Carolina medical examiner's office.

According to USA Today, Johnson was found dead in a hotel room close to his Raleigh home on July 17 and had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone, and mirtazapine toxicity" at the time of his passing. According to officials, Johnson had no known medical history and was not being treated at the time.

The day before he was discovered dead, his wife filed a missing person's report. According to officials, Johnson paid for the accommodation on July 15 before going home to pick up a few things. He was found by police unconscious and lying on the motel bed. USA Today claims that he was declared dead on the spot.

According to WNCN-TV, Johnson, 50, was working as the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

With the 17th overall choice in the 1994 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Johnson out of Colorado. Later, he would play for a couple of seasons alongside Kordell Stewart, a colleague from college.

Johnson was a Steelers player from 1994 to 1998. His 247 receptions for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns totalled 247. In 1996, Johnson had a breakthrough season, hauling in 60 catches for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns. In 1998, he scored seven touchdowns.

Johnson played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after joining them in 1999. Eight touchdowns and 1,056 yards came from his 90 receptions. In his first two seasons, he served as Donovan McNabb's go-to receiver.

When quarterback Tom Brady was breaking out in the NFL, Johnson joined the Patriots in 2001 and won a Super Bowl with the team. Johnson retired from the sport after his final game in 2002 with the Buffalo Bills.