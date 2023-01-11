Jhanak Shukla reveals the reason why she ‘quit’ acting

Jhanak Shukla talks about why she said goodbye to acting

Jhanak Shukla, known for her character in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho quit acting few years ago. In a recent interview, she revealed why she took this decision.

Explaining her decision, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally, it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

She further added, "I was keen on studying further, so I pursued archeology. During the lockdown, I did my MBA and have now decided to go to Ireland to further pursue masters in marketing. I will be travelling before the end of this month. However, in the future if I am offered a really good character in a web show, I may take it up. I don’t want to stop myself from doing anything that interests me. But I don’t want to be a full-time actor."