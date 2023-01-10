Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo addresses ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter: Here’s why

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has recently broken her silence on no verification on late comedian’s Twitter account.



On Monday, Kelly took to Twitter and asked Elon Musk to re-verify her late husband’s social media account on the occasion of first death anniversary.

“Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one-year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” wrote the 43-year-old.

She continued, “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

Revealing the reason, Kelly mentioned that she’s addressed this mainly “because I know Bob would be very bummed about this”.

The wife of late comedian pointed out in a tweet, “He’d say ‘hey if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?”

For the unversed, Bob was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida the day after his show on January 9, 2022.