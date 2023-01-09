Prince Harry hits out at Jeremy Clarkson for ‘cruel’ comments about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is not letting Jeremy Clarkson get away with his ‘cruel’ comments about Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex recently weighed in on the presenter’s tirade against his wife while accusing Jeremy of inciting ‘violence’ against women.

During his interview with Tom Brady, the father of two spoke of British Media and how it’s the “epicentre of so many of the problems across the UK”.

He told the ITV host: “When we’re talking about accountability, you know, just recently, which I know you know about, the Jeremy Clarkson article, so not only did, what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.

"Um, and you know, to use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violent – violence against women,” the prince added.

Fans also appeared convinced with Harry’s explanation as one person tweeted: “Harry rightly calling out the deafening silence from the royal family towards Jeremy Clarkson’s misogynistic column about Meghan.”

“Oh wow, Harry mentioning the Jeremy Clarkson insult against Meghan. Good for you, Harry!!!” wrote another.