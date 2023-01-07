Cate Blanchett in awe of Viola Davis ’acting, implores to work with her ‘in any project’

Cate Blanchett has recently expressed her desire to work with The Woman King star Viola Davis.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Aviator star spoke at the Palm Springs Film Festival as she presented Viola with the Chairman’s Award.

“There are some actors that you aspire to be, there are some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three,” stated the 53-year-old.

Cate further jokingly said, “Make no mistake, this is actually not a speech, it’s kind of an audition because I’m auditioning tonight for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has.”

“I’m Australian; I make a really good little coffee and, actually, I know how she takes it. It’s a black decaf, little bit of oat milk and a dash of cinnamon. I think I’m in,” remarked the Elizabeth star.

Cate revealed she’s not got a project to her and Viola to work together. However, she insisted, “I just want to work with you. I’m selfish. I want some of Viola’s emotional power. I want some of her stardust, her effortless technical mastery and her constant access to the flaws that makes her characters so painfully human.”

Going gaga over Viola, Cate commented “I want some of her dignity, her grace, her old soul depth. And I want to look as fabulous as she looks in red on the red carpet. I want her deep throated, sometimes joyous, but always knowing, laugh. I want some of her sass. I want some of her ass. I just want some all of this to rub off on me, and I know I’m not alone.”

“I know I’m joining a really, really long line, but I’m dogged and I’ll wait. It’s kind of creepy, but I will wait,” she added.