Prince Harry believes Prince William is his ‘archnemesis’

Prince Harry looks at his older brother Prince William as his archnemesis, leaked excerpts from his memoir Spare revealed

Prince Harry looks at his older brother Prince William as his archnemesis, leaked excerpts from his upcoming memoir Spare have revealed.

The Duke of Sussex’s words were widely quoted by publications after Spanish copies of his memoir accidentally went on sale on Thursday, January 5, five days before release.

The claim was also quoted by Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan during a chat with Prince Harry, during which he asked: “There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and arch-nemesis’. Strong words. What did you mean by that?”

To this, Prince Harry responded: “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into — or is played by — the ‘heir, spare.'”

The comment came just hours after The Guardian published an excerpt from Prince Harry’s book in which he claimed that he was physically attacked by Prince William, who also called his wife Meghan Markle ‘difficult, rude and abrasive’.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated for official release on January 10, 2023.