Edward Norton SHOCKED to discover famous ancestor name

Edward Norton has found an exciting fact about his ancestors: they were famous.

During a PBS show Finding Your Roots, the host Henry Louis Gates shocked the Fight Club star, revealing that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother.

"I understand that was family lore," Gates says. "Well, it is absolutely true."

The American History X star asked the host how he could find out the relation, to which the host replied, "Through the paper trail."

"Oh, my God," murmured the shocked Golden Globe Award winner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Glass Onion star elders also possessed enslaved people.

The Incredible Hulk star reacted to the revelation, "The short answer is, these things are uncomfortable, and you should be uncomfortable with them. Everybody should be uncomfortable with it."



"It's not a judgment on you and your own life, but it's a judgment on the history of this country. It needs to be acknowledged first and foremost, and then it needs to be contended with," Norton said.

"When you go away from census counts, and you personalize things, you're talking about, possibly, a husband and wife with five girls – and these girls are slaves. Born into slavery."