Thursday January 05, 2023
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip shared four kids together

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023
Queen Elizabeth II went 'animated' after pantomime with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II felt infatuated with to-be husband Prince Philip right after a pantomime they together attended in 1943.

Her Majesty, who was a young girl at the time, impressed the Duke of Edinburgh with her strong personality.

The former Queen’s governess, Marion Crawfie Crawford, reveals that the 17-year-old asked her about the panto audience.

“Who do you think is coming to see us act, Crawfie? Philip!”

She later said: “The pantomime went off very well.

“I have never known Lilibet more animated.

“There was a sparkle about her none of us had ever seen before.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first met at Britannia Royal Naval College in 1939.