Queen Elizabeth II went 'animated' after pantomime with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II felt infatuated with to-be husband Prince Philip right after a pantomime they together attended in 1943.
Her Majesty, who was a young girl at the time, impressed the Duke of Edinburgh with her strong personality.
The former Queen’s governess, Marion Crawfie Crawford, reveals that the 17-year-old asked her about the panto audience.
“Who do you think is coming to see us act, Crawfie? Philip!”
She later said: “The pantomime went off very well.
“I have never known Lilibet more animated.
“There was a sparkle about her none of us had ever seen before.”
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first met at Britannia Royal Naval College in 1939.
Prince Harry talks about his fight with Prince William in UK
King Charles III temper laid bare over Camilla as she delayed walkabout
Queen Consort Camilla body language has changed after Charles becomes King
King Charles III in trouble as church could pose trouble in coronation
Prince Philip taught Kate Middleton the important of humbleness
Prince Harry left no way back into the royal fold after “monetising” his secret talks with King Charles, Prince...