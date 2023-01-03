 
Tuesday January 03, 2023
Netflix top 25 movies & series trending globally in 2023: Full list

January 03, 2023
Netflix has overtaken the entertainment landscape with exciting and interesting new releases in multiple genres.

From popular series to movies, here’s the list of all the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.

List of top 25 movies trending globally:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  3. White Noise 
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  5. Knives Out 
  6. 7 donne e un mistero 
  7. Honest Thief 
  8. Hard Target 2 
  9. Mili 
  10. Colors of Love 
  11. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 
  12. Bloodshot 
  13. Gatta Kusthi
  14. Double XL 
  15. DSP 
  16. A Quiet Place Part II 
  17. Brawl in Cell Block 99 
  18. Bullet Train 
  19. Vengeance: A Love Story 
  20. The Swimmers 
  21. Sniper: Ultimate Kill 
  22. Medieval 
  23. God's Crooked Lines 
  24. The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior 
  25. Ad Astra 

List of top 25 series trending globally:

  1. Wednesday
  2. Emily in Paris 
  3. Kaleidoscope 
  4. Alice in Borderland 
  5. Treason
  6. The Glory 
  7. The Witcher: Blood Origin 
  8. La Reina del Sur
  9. The Recruit 
  10. Alchemy of Souls 
  11. Lady Voyeur 
  12. Til Money Do Us Part 
  13. Rise of Empires: Ottoman
  14. The Unbroken Voice 
  15. Harry & Meghan
  16. Madre solo hay dos
  17. Single’s Inferno 
  18. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  19. Too Hot to Handle 
  20. The Good Doctor 
  21. Alpha Males 
  22. Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
  23. First Love 
  24. The Sinner 
  25. Sıcak Kafa 